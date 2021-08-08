NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $840,958.55

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $840,958.55 and $6,324.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,406.86 or 0.05520908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.52 or 0.00817792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00098265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039486 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 349 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

