Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.
NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
