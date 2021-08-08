Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. 6,513,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

