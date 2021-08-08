Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

