PHI Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $153.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.77 or 0.00818300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00098578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039407 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

