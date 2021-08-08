Donut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1.79 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00124706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00148174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,487.70 or 0.99465638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.94 or 0.00782092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

