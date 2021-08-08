Accredited Investors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

