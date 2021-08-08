Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 6,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 99,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

