Verge Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $410.56 million and $21.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00341786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,471,944,942 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

