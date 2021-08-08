BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $1.25 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.09 or 1.00226683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

