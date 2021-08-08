Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Alphatec also reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

