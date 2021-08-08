Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. 755,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,024. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.