Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $66.72. 886,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

