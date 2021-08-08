Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

NYSE HRTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 158,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

