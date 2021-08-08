TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.20-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $39.51. 1,078,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

