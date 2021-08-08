TRON (TRX) Trading 10.4% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001071 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

