MyWish (WISH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $48.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00819583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00098589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039663 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

