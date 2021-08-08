$3.44 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

CCS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 226,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.