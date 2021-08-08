$3.44 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

CCS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 226,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.