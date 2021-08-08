Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,969.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,969.67 ($25.73).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,929 ($25.20). 1,796,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,885. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,983.50 ($25.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,808.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 196.84.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.