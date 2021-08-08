$311.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $311.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.68. 617,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.24. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $93,902,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

