Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.