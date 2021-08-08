Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-4.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20-12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.680 EPS.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 739,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.27.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

