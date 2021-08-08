Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%.
Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 550,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,352. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
