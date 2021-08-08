Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 103,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.