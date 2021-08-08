Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

