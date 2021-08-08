Veriti Management LLC Buys 3,811 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.