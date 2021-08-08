Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 5,733,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

