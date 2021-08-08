$0.37 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 98,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.99.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

