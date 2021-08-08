Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0029

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kambria has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $113,751.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

