Cloudbric Price Up 127.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $317,359.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 127.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00819237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039557 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.