Aries Wealth Management Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.87. 2,343,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

