Aries Wealth Management Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.60. 747,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

