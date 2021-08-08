iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRTC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 764,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

