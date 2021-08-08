Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,983. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

