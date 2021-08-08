Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 3,949 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

