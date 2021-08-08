Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $227.73. 753,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

