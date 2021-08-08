-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. Velodyne Lidar reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 4,954,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

