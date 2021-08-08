$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $54.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $54.73 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 1,352,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

