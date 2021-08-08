$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $20.56 on Friday, reaching $685.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,458. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

