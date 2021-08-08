Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,477. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

