Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

