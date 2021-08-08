Masari Hits Market Cap of $579,841.03 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Masari has a total market cap of $579,841.03 and approximately $956.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.06864150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.01288560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00342043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00607746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00335078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00282879 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

