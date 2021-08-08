Ontology (ONT) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $758.19 million and approximately $162.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00034003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00285384 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00034029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

