Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Corteva alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.