Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 711,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

