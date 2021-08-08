Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 385,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

