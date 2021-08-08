Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.