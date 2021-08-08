Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

