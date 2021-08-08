Essex Savings Bank Buys 1,825 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

