Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $223.58. 353,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,729. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.